Home Nation

BJP dismisses MGP's claims on health of Goa CM Parrikar and two MLAs

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told reporters that the chief minister and MLAs Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar would attend the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

Published: 21st November 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa BJP Wednesday dismissed its ally MGP's claims that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and two other MLAs of the ruling party are "terminally ill".

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told reporters that the chief minister and MLAs Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar would attend the next session of the Legislative Assembly.

In a petition filed before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court Tuesday for restraining two former MLAs of Congress, who had joined the BJP last month, from contesting elections, the MGP said Parriker, D'Souza and Madkaikar have been "terminally ill".

D'Souza and Madkaikar were dropped from the state Cabinet in September this year.

The Maharahtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), each with three MLAs, are constituents of the BJP-led coalition government.

Responding to a query on the change of leadership in Goa, Tendulkar said, "the decision on handing the charge to anyone other than Parrikar has to be taken by the Central leadership of the party".

"We (local BJP unit) are in touch with the Central leadership which will take a decision at the right time," Tendulkar said.

When asked about the MGP's claim about health of the CM, Madkaikar and D'Souza, he said, "They are not terminally ill. They will attend the next session of the Assembly".

In its petition before the high court, the MGP sought disqualification of Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte who had crossed over to the BJP after resigning from the Congress.

When asked about the Congress' demand for resignation of Parrikar, Tendulkar said the BJP never complained about health of NCP chief and the then Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar who was undergoing treatment for cancer.

"That time Pawar was suffering from cancer and getting treated abroad. But we never complained about it and never asked for his resignation," he said.

He also dismissed the Congress' claims that the Goa government is in disarray in absence of the chief minister.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar BJP Goa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp