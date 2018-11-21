Home Nation

CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma's lawyers enter into exchange of words in SC

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, told a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that he was not aware that lawyer Gopal Shankaranarayanan had mentioned the matter on Monday.

Published: 21st November 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Verma

Alok Verma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI case in the Supreme Court saw a sharp exchange of words on Tuesday between the two lawyers representing CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, with the senior counsel questioning the move by his junior advocate in mentioning the matter on Monday without his consent.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, told a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that he was not aware that lawyer Gopal Shankaranarayanan, who is also representing the CBI Director, had mentioned the matter on Monday before the court seeking some more time to file a reply on his behalf without his consent.

"Nobody had asked him (Shankaranarayanan) to do so. It was totally unauthorised. I was never informed. Nobody asked him to mention the matter. I am very disturbed," Nariman told the bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The senior counsel further added that he and his junior had worked late in the night to prepare Verma's response to the CVC's findings against him over the alleged corruption charges against the CBI Director.

The bench, which was miffed over the purported leak of Verma's confidential response to Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) preliminary inquiry report, adjourned the matter for hearing on November 29.

Later, Nariman again mentioned the matter before the bench and requested that it should be re-heard.

The bench allowed his request and when the matter was taken up for hearing, Shankaranarayanan said that the senior counsel had earlier submitted that he was not authorised to mention the matter.

"I need to clear my name," Shankaranarayanan said.

However, the CJI observed, "We are not prepared to hear Mr Gopal Shankaranarayanan. We are prepared to hear Mr Nariman only. We want this place clear. As far as this court in concerned Mr Shankaranarayanan, nobody is under any cloud."

When Shankaranarayanan tried to clarify and said, "I had the permission from the client (Verma) to mention the matter," Nariman maintained that he, being the senior counsel, was not informed about the mentioning on Monday.

Nariman said that when a senior counsel is representing a client, he or she is the "in-charge" of the case and needs to be informed before any mentioning in the court.

"Please do not raise your voice," Nariman said, "I am speaking here with my 67 year's of experience. I know what to do. Do not tell me what should I do".

Nariman further suggested that the issue be left alone.

On Monday, the apex court had asked Verma to file his response "as quickly as possible" during the day on findings of the CVC's preliminary probe report on alleged corruption charges against him.

Sankaranarayanan, who had mentioned the matter, told the bench that they needed some more time to file Verma's reply.

The bench is dealing with Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp