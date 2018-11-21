Home Nation

Congress accuses Advocate General of misguiding Jharkhand High Court

FIR be lodged against the Advocate General and others involved in the conspiracy on the basis of the facts provided by us in the application.

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  Congress spokesperson and party Jharkhand unit president Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Advocate General Ajit Kumar and the then District Mining Officer in West Singhbum alleging them of misguiding the Jharkhand High Court in connection with payment of Rs 250 crore penalty imposed on Shah Brothers by the deputy commissioner.  

Kumar alleged that the then Additional Advocate General Ajit Kumar gave wrong information to the HC, which was also against the stand of the state government, with an intention of profiting Shah Brothers causing huge loss to the state exchequer.  

“We demand that an  FIR be lodged against the Advocate General and others involved in the conspiracy on the basis of the facts provided by us in the application. A probe must be ordered ....” he said. The state government, in connivance with Shah Brothers, reduced the penalty of Rs 1,300 crore to just Rs 250 crore allowing them to pay it in instalments, he said. Kumar said that later it was revealed that the AG had given wrong information from the government side, hence the verdict went against the government.   

Kumar said that the role of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is in-charge of the Mining Department, is also dubious as it is unacceptable that the CM was unaware of the letter written by the then Additional Chief Secretary Uday Pratap Singh explaining the irregularities made by  Shah Brothers and the AAG. 

