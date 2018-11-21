Home Nation

Every child working is working at the cost of adult job: Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi also said one cannot think of social and economic justice, alleviation of poverty and gender equality without education.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A child working means one job less for adults, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said here Wednesday, underlining the connection between illiteracy, exploitation of children and unemployment.

Delivering a lecture here, Satyarthi also said one cannot think of social and economic justice, alleviation of poverty and gender equality without education.

"Child labour, poverty and illiteracy is triangular paradigm of exploitation of children. 210 million adults are jobless in the world. (then) why are 152 million children being engaged in work? Every child working is working at the cost of an adult job," he said.

The children who work full time often have parents who can not get a job for more than 100 days a year, he said.

Children are hired because they are cheap labour, they cannot go to the courts and they can be sexually abused, he said.

"If we spend one dollar on eradication of child labour in the country, according to the United Nations and World Bank, the return would be 7 dollars over the next 20 years.

"But if a country spends one dollar on education, the return would be 20 times over the next 20 years. So it has been proven that the best investment is investment in education," Satyarthi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp