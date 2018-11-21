Home Nation

Four hurt, shops set on fire in communal clash in Gujarat

The incident occurred when activists of VHP objected to some members of the Muslim community trying to plant a religious flag at a particular place in Matar town.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four persons were injured and some shops and vehicles were set on fire during a clash between members of two communities at Matar town in Gujarat's Kheda district Tuesday, the police said Wednesday.

The trigger behind the last night's skirmish was planting of a flag for Wednesday's Eid celebrations.

The incident occurred when activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to some members of the Muslim community trying to plant a religious flag at a particular place in Matar town, a police official said.

Following the incident, the VHP called for a bandh in the town Wednesday.

"Some members of VHP and other persons tried to object to planting of a religious flag saying its location is close to the flag of Lord Hanuman.

An argument ensued leading to a clash between the two communities," said Kheda SP Divya Mishra.

At least one of the four persons sustained stab injuries in the attack, he said.

"Rioters also set ablaze a car, a motorcycle and three roadside kiosks. Some kiosks were damaged," the officer said.

He said the situation was brought under control by police.

"Personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the village," he said.

Mishra said the shutdown called by the VHP failed to have an impact on Eid celebrations which passed off peacefully.

An FIR was lodged at Matar police station against at least 200 persons, Mishra said, adding that around 12 persons have been named as accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting and attempt to murder.

 

TAGS
communal clash in Gujarat Eid​

