MeToo: Rape case filed against actor Alok Nath

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In more trouble for veteran actor Alok Nath, who was among the many big shots to be dragged into the #MeToo movement, Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a rape case against him on a complaint filed by a writer-producer who accused him of raping her almost twenty years ago.

READ | Alok Nath's misbehaviour one of Bollywood's worst-kept secrets: Renuka Shahane

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara police station in Andheri on Tuesday night, a police officer said. The actor, who had built up a Sanskari image with notable character roles in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, was booked under IPC Section 376 (rape), Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 9, said.

The complainant, best known for a popular television show of the 90s, accused Nath of raping her in a social media post last month. She gave a detailed account of the incident in the post. Her revelation came on the heels of actor Tanushree Dutta bringing harassment charge against big screen stalwart Nana Patekar. Her complaint triggered the now infamous #MeToo movement. Several biggies from the entertainment industry and other fields were called out by their ‘victims’ as the movement picked up steam.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Mumbai Court rejects Alok Nath's wife's plea seeking injunction order against writer Vinta Nanda

Nath had dismissed the charge and even filed a civil suit against the complainant in a Mumbai court. The writer-producer had handed in her complaint at the Oshiwara police station on October 17. While the actor’s wife recorded her statement before a magistrate seeking defamation proceedings against the complainant, The Cine and TV Artists Association expelled Nath in the light of the allegation.