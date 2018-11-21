Home Nation

Panel examining OBC sub-categorisation likely to get extension till May 31

A final call in this regard is expected be taken by the Union Cabinet on Thursday when the proposal is likely to figure during its meeting.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

OBC sub-categorisation

Image for representational purpose(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commission examining sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) may get an extension till May 31 next year, indicating there is unlikely to be much forward movement on the crucial issue of creating quota within quota till the general elections are over.

A final call in this regard is expected be taken by the Union Cabinet on Thursday when the proposal is likely to figure during its meeting, sources said.

The Cabinet in August had extended the term of the five-member panel headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), which is looking into the sub-categorisation of the OBCs, till November.

The commission was formed with the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind in October last year and was mandated to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the central list of OBCs.

It was also tasked with working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and taking up the exercise of identifying the castes, sub-castes and communities and classifying them into the respective sub-categories.

It was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from assumption of charge by the chairperson.

Since then, it has been granted extensions thrice citing voluminous data obtained from all quarters and the time required for its scientific analysis to prepare a comprehensive report.

As per the last extension approved by the Cabinet, the Commission was to submit its report till November.

It started functioning on October 11 and has since interacted with all the states and Union Territories that have reservation for OBCs and the state backward classes commissions.

The commission has held extensive meetings with various other stakeholders including community associations and people belonging to various backward classes.

It also obtained caste-wise records of OBCs admitted in higher educational institutes as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central departments, central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OBC sub-categorisation OBC reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp