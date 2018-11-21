Home Nation

PDP, NC, Congress have agreed to form J&K government, says Altaf Bukhari

Senior PDP leader Bukhari said around 60 MLAs were supporting the proposed alliance in the 87-member House.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP, National Conference and Congress have agreed to join hands to form a new government in Jammu and Kashmir, senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari said here on Wednesday.

The businessman-turned-politician said around 60 MLAs were supporting the proposed alliance in the 87-member House.

"The leaders have agreed to form an alliance. The PDP, NC, Congress at the leadership level have agreed.

What are the contours of the alliance, it has not come down to MLAs. I am an MLA and I have been told only this much," Bukhari told reporters here.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader, who met National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah earlier in the day, said he did not discuss the alliance issue with the former chief minister.

"We keep on meeting. I had no talks about the alliance but generally we all meet," he said.

Bukhari, who is tipped to lead the alliance if it comes to fruition, denied that he had called a meeting of PDP MLAs in connection with government formation.

Asked if he was in the running for the chief minister's post, Bukhari said, "There is no such thing. The chief minister will be from among the leaders. This issue is not about chief ministership".

"This alliance is being formed to address the Kashmir issue, the situation in Kashmir and to protect the special identity of the state that we have in the Constitution of India.

"As elected representatives, we have to respond to the aspirations of the people and the emerging situation.

Article 370 and Article 35-A are under attack. This alliance is not being formed for being in power," he added.

To a query on when would the alliance be announced formally, he said, "It should be made very soon.

Nothing has been planned for today in view of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Altaf Bukhari PDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Kovind visits Anzac Memorial in Sydney
#MeToo movement: We have to keep conversation alive, says Kareena Kapoor
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 21, 1947
Popular Tamil actors such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among others have come forward to donate to the Cyclone Gaja relief fund.
Rajinikanth to Vijay: Check out the contribution of Kollywood for Cyclone Gaja relief
facebook twitter whatsapp