PDP, NC, Congress have agreed to form J&K government, says Altaf Bukhari

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP, National Conference and Congress have agreed to join hands to form a new government in Jammu and Kashmir, senior PDP leader Altaf Bukhari said here on Wednesday.

The businessman-turned-politician said around 60 MLAs were supporting the proposed alliance in the 87-member House.

My leadership has confirmed it to us that the three parties (Congress, PDP & NC) have agreed to make a coalition to defend the special identity of the state politically and legally. Very soon you will get a good news: Altaf Bukhari, PDP pic.twitter.com/5tHEdBoOGJ — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

"The leaders have agreed to form an alliance. The PDP, NC, Congress at the leadership level have agreed.

What are the contours of the alliance, it has not come down to MLAs. I am an MLA and I have been told only this much," Bukhari told reporters here.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader, who met National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah earlier in the day, said he did not discuss the alliance issue with the former chief minister.

"We keep on meeting. I had no talks about the alliance but generally we all meet," he said.

Bukhari, who is tipped to lead the alliance if it comes to fruition, denied that he had called a meeting of PDP MLAs in connection with government formation.

Asked if he was in the running for the chief minister's post, Bukhari said, "There is no such thing. The chief minister will be from among the leaders. This issue is not about chief ministership".

"This alliance is being formed to address the Kashmir issue, the situation in Kashmir and to protect the special identity of the state that we have in the Constitution of India.

"As elected representatives, we have to respond to the aspirations of the people and the emerging situation.

Article 370 and Article 35-A are under attack. This alliance is not being formed for being in power," he added.

To a query on when would the alliance be announced formally, he said, "It should be made very soon.

Nothing has been planned for today in view of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations".