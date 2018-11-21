Poll diary

By Express News Service

Jaipur

BJP fields 23 women, Cong 27

The BJP has fielded 23 women out of its 200 candidates, while the Congress has given tickets to 27 out of its 195 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. These include women from the erstwhile royal families CM Vasundhara Raje, MLAs Siddhi Kumari, Krishnendra Kaur Deepa and Kalpna Devi. Among the Congress, the royals include Divya Maderna.

Chachauda

All’s well in party and family: MLA

Brother of former CM Digvijaya Singh, Congress leader Lakshman Singh, who has often ruffled the feathers of party leaders in MP with what he calls as “witty” remarks, has said he respects them and is now a “dedicated soldier” of his party to ensure its victory in the Assembly polls. The five-time MP and two-time MLA said issues with Singh had been resolved.

They (BJP) are trying to incite people by telling lies. I have never said that we will ban the RSS. I have said we will work according to central government rules

Kamal Nath, MP PCC chief