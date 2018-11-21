Union environment ministry makes health assessments mandatory for new thermal power plants

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, Union environment ministry has standardised conditions for issuing environment clearances for all thermal power plants and made baseline health assessments and periodic health monitoring mandatory.

In an Office Memorandum (OM) issued on November 19, the ministry for the first time made it mandatory for all new thermal power plants in the country to comply with "Human Health and Environment" criteria as part of the mandatory clearance procedures.

"Bi-annual health check-up of all the workers is to be conducted. Baseline health status within the study area shall be assessed. Mitigation measures are taken to address endemic diseases. Impact of operation of the power plant on agricultural crops, large water bodies once in two years by engaging an institute of repute.

The study shall also include impact due to heavy metals associated with emission from the power plant," the OM reads. In Tamil Nadu perspective, this is huge considering the fact that State government has made a commitment to add a whopping 13,000 MW of thermal power in the coming years and work on five projects with a combined capacity of 5,700 MW is already underway.

Environmentalist for long have been raising concerns over deteriorating people's health living in

the vicinity of power plants.

Shweta Narayanan of Healthy Energy Initiative, a coalition of health sector professionals and environmental groups, said: "This is a big first step as EIA's in India were silent on community health and occupational health and safety. Community groups from around the country have demanded the inclusion of health assessments in all EIAs for several years," she said and added that Ennore in North Chennai is the typical example as to how a place can turn toxic due to

these power plants and threaten human lives.

This apart, the OM mandates conducting an incremental impact assessment, if there is a change in ash content and mode of transportation of coal. Only recently, the ministry has deferred 2x600 MW and 3x660 MW thermal power plant in Cuddalore proposed by IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company after the company changed the coal source from 100% imported coal to blend of imported coal and lignite along with transportation of lignite from rail to road.

Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) had acknowledged the issue to pollution load. Also, the Energy and Water Audit will have to be conducted once in two years.

Currently, the average power demand of Tamil Nadu is about 14,800 MW to 15,300 MW and the maximum demand met was 15,440 MW. Further, Chennai met an all time high demand of 3,386 MW on May 8, 2018. The daily average State consumption has increased from 200 million units during 2011 to 330 million units in 2018 as on date.