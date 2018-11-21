Home Nation

Vishwa Hindu Parishad warns of Ayodhya-like agitation to save Sabarimala

The VHP asked why Section 144 is being imposed around the temple. 'Was there any possibility of any kind of riot breaking out there?' Surendra Jain asked.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:33 AM

File Photo of Sabarimala Protests. (BP Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of working like Adil Shah and Aurangzeb, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday vowed to spearhead an Ayodhya-like agitation across the country to protect the traditions of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

The VHP also rued the Supreme Court was resorting to delaying the hearing and delivering judgment on petitions concerning the Hindu faith, while lamenting 13 review petitions are pending before the apex court on the Sabarimala issue.

“By crushing the Hindu Astha (faith) and traditions, the Chief Minister is trying to turn Kerala into a Hindu-free state like Kashmir. On the Sabarimala issue, his behaviour has become like that of a ruthless dictator.”

“He has been repeatedly torturing Hindus under the pretext of implementing the Supreme Court decision. In the name of preserving the rights of women, he is abusing the women very cruelly,” said Surendra Jain, joint general secretary of VHP.

The VHP leader stated his organisation is actively taking part, besides extending support to groups who have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court, in the ongoing agitation against the Kerala government enforcing the apex court verdict to allow entry of women of all ages to the Ayyappa temple.

The VHP asked why Section 144 is being imposed around the temple. “Was there any possibility of any kind of riot breaking out there? Surendra Jain asked.

Special Commissioner seeks directive to cops: Provide pilgrims access to ‘mahakanikka

KOCHI: Pointing out denial of devotees’ rights, the Special Commissioner in his report filed before the Kerala High Court sought a directive to the state police to provide pilgrims access to ‘mahakanikka’ at Sannidhanam.  The ‘mahakanikka,’ located on the right side of the sacred steps of Sabarimala, has been cordoned off by the police citing security reasons. Hence, devotees are unable to offer ‘mahakanikka,’ which is an important ritual of the pilgrimage. According to the Commissioner, the police have maintained valiyanadapandal and lower thirumuttam as separate zones following protests and vigilantism at these places when the temple was opened after the Supreme Court issued its verdict.

Ayodhya Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala Vishwa Hindu Parishad

