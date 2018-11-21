Youth from UP gets seven years in jail for raping minor

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special POCSO court here has sentenced a 26-year-old man to seven years in prison for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in 2014.

In the judgement pronounced on Tuesday, Additional District Judge Ram Sudh Singh found Virender Kumar guilty of offences under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped Kumar with a fine of Rs 30,000 and ordered that half the amount will go to the victim.

On July 7, 2014, Kumar had abducted the victim from her house in Basayet village, when her parents were away, and raped her, prosecution lawyer Pushpender Malik said.