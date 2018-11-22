Home Nation

400 para force jawans killed in last three years

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 400 paramilitary personnel have been killed in last three years due to cross-firing along the India-Pakistan border and to terrorist and insurgency violence in the country, officials said on Wednesday.  Maximum casualties have been reported from the Border Security Force (BSF) which secures India’s international Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.            

As many as 167 personnel of the border guarding force were killed between 2015 and 2017. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has lost 103 personnel in the last three years, mostly while fighting Naxals and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, a Home Ministry, official said.

While the BSF lost 62 personnel in action in 2015, 58 in 2016 and 47 in 2017, the CRPF lost nine personnel in action in 2015, 42 in 2016 and 52 in 2017.  48 personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- which guards India’s international borders with Nepal and Bhutan--were killed in action in the last three years of whom 16 were killed in 2015, 15 in 2016 and 17 in 2017.

A total of 40 personnel belonging to the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, were killed in action between 2015 and 2017. Among them, 15 personnel were killed in 2015, 10 in 2016 and 15 in 2017.  

Altogether, 35 personnel of the Assam Rifles, which guards the Indo-Myanmar border and fights militants in the northeast, were killed in action in the last three years.

