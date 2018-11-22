Amritsar blast: Punjab police arrest one of the attackers; says ISI behind grenade attack

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: ISI-backed Khalistani forces in Pakistan were behind Sunday’s grenade attack in Amritsar, the Punjab police found on Wednesday after arresting one of the two attackers. Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram, 26, of Dhariwal village in Amritsar, was caught near Loharka village, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said.

The other attacker, whom Bikram identified as Avtar Singh Khalsa, 32, is still on the run. Bikram, an operative of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), said the grenade was provided by one Happy in Pakistan. Happy is suspected to be the KLF chief Harmeet Singh Happy, a Ph.D who masterminded the killings of RSS, Shiv Sena and DSS leaders and workers, and that of a Christian pastor in Ludhiana and Jalandhar in 2016-17.

Amarinder categorically ruled out any religious motivation behind the attack and described Sunday’s attack on Nirankari Bhawan as yet another attempt by Pak ISI and Pak establishment to carry out terrorist actions in Punjab to disturb the peace in the State. It was in ISI’s interest to keep the border disturbed to ensure internal peace in Pakistan, said Amarinder.

Attempts by Pak ISI and Pak establishment to forge linkages between Punjabi and Kashmiri terrorist groups is a matter of serious security concern for Punjab, he said, adding that the State police was working closely with central agencies to check the spread of such forces. Giving details, Amarinder said that preliminary investigations and CCTV footage of the incident had led to the arrest of Bikramjit, who has identified his accomplice as Avtar Singh Khalsa (32) of Chak Mishri Khan village, Lopoke.