Australian PM Scott Morrison calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday morning called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney before latter is given official military honours at Admiralty House by Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove.

On the second day of the four-day visit to Australia, the President is scheduled to meet several dignitaries including Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove, Councilor Andrew Wilson and the Editor-in-Chief of the Australian Finacial Review, Michael Stutchbury.

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind meet Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd) and Lady Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/zSuHcDUYmT — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

President Kovind will also attend a community event and later unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Morrison.

He is also scheduled to participate in the Australian Financial Review Business Summit before attending the Australia-India business council meet.