Australian PM Scott Morrison calls on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kovind-Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday morning called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney. (Photo | @@rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday morning called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Sydney before latter is given official military honours at Admiralty House by Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove.

On the second day of the four-day visit to Australia, the President is scheduled to meet several dignitaries including Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove, Councilor Andrew Wilson and the Editor-in-Chief of the Australian Finacial Review, Michael Stutchbury.

President Kovind will also attend a community event and later unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Morrison.

He is also scheduled to participate in the Australian Financial Review Business Summit before attending the Australia-India business council meet.

