Farmers march to Azad Maidan in Mumbai demanding for loan waiver, to meet CM Fadnavis in evening

Earlier in March this year, around 25,000 farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha carried out a protest march, demanding a complete farm loan waiver.

Published: 22nd November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

farmers-march-Mumbai

Maharashtra farmers marching in Mumbai for loan waiver and other demands on 22 November 2018. (Photo | Bhusan/ EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Thousands of farmers under the aegis of Lok Sangharsh Morcha on Thursday marched towards Azad Maidan here to press for their demands, which include farm loan waiver and land ownership.

Farmers from across Maharashtra, beginning their march on Tuesday, reached Byculla Bridge in the city on Thursday morning. They are also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later in the evening. They are also likely to take up the issue of the implementation of Forests Rights Act with the Chief Minister.

READ: Debt-ridden Maharashtra farmer kills self by lighting his own pyre

Speaking to ANI, general secretary of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha Pratibha Shinde said, "We will definitely meet the Chief Minister and put forward our demands. Only after the meeting, we will be able to decide whether the government and we are on the same page or not. In the last six months, the government has not even done even two per cent of the works they promised to us."

Maharashtra farmers marching in Mumbai for loan waiver and other demands on 22 November 2018. (Photo | Bhusan/ EPS)

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan met the protesters and asked them to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis to which the farmers agreed. Last night, farmers had stayed at Shivaji Maidan in Chunabhatti.

ALSO READ: Modi making 'fun' of demonetisation-hit farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi

This is the third mass protest of farmers in Maharashtra within a year. Earlier in March this year, around 25,000 farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha carried out a protest march, demanding a complete farm loan waiver. In July, dairy farmers too protested, seeking a hike in milk prices.

TAGS
farmers Agriculture All India Kisan Sabha farmers march Maharashtra farmers

