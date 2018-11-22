Home Nation

J-K Governor should have given PDP-led alliance chance to prove majority: Legal experts

Former advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ishaq Qadri said the Governor should have satisfied himself by seeking additional documentation in support of the claims made in letter.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik should have given a chance to the PDP-led alliance to prove its majority on the floor of the House as per constitutional mandate before dissolving the state assembly, legal experts said on Thursday.

"The constitutional mandate and the Supreme Court guidelines were not followed while dissolving the assembly in the face of two persons staking claim for government formation," former advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ishaq Qadri told PTI.

Qadri said the Governor should have satisfied himself by seeking additional documentation in support of the claims made in letter for government formation.

"Both PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and (People's Conference chairman) Sajad Gani Lone had sent letters. The Governor should have satisfied himself by seeking more documentary evidence in support of the respective claims and then given them a chance to prove their majority on the floor of the House," he added.

Qadri said the assembly was kept in suspended animation for over five months with the aim of providing a chance for fresh government formation in the state.

"There was a fractured mandate in the 2014 assembly election and only an alliance of two or more parties could have formed the government as was done in 2015. Just because political parties with divergent ideologies coming together cannot be a reason for not allowing them to prove their majority," he said.

ALSO READRam Madhav takes back his 'instruction from Pakistan' comment after Omar Abdullah's dare

Qadri expressed surprise that the decision to dissolve the assembly was taken within 35 minutes of Mehbooba staking claim for government formation.

"What material did the Governor get about horse-trading and use of money in government formation within 35 minutes that he decided to dissolve the assembly?" he asked.

Another former advocate general, Altaf Hussain Naik, echoed Qadri's views.

"Normally, he should have given a chance to the person staking claim for government formation to prove the majority in the House. The constitutional process should have been followed," Naik said.

He said the Governor should have at least sought a list of MLAs from the rival alliances who supported their respective claims for government formation.

Leading lawyer Zaffar Shah, though, offered a different opinion.

ALSO READPDP hasn't decided yet whether to challenge decision to dissolve assembly in court: Party leader

He said the decision of dissolution of the assembly was up to the Governor's satisfaction.

"There is no question of the Governor being bound to or not bound to give an opportunity for floor test to prove majority. If he is satisfied about use of money and horse-trading, based on material before him, he can dissolve the assembly," he said.

Shah said the decision of dissolving the assembly was, however, open to judicial review.

"The court can be approached for a review of the material on the basis of which the decision to dissolve the assembly was made."

In a surprise move, Governor Malik Wednesday night dissolved the state assembly, ending two days of hectic efforts by the PDP, Congress and the National Conference to put up an alliance for fresh government formation in the state.

ALSO READWe backed PDP to save Jammu and Kashmir from current mess: NC leader Omar Abdullah

Lone, whose party has two members in the assembly, had also staked claim for government formation by claiming support of 45 MLAs, including 25 of the BJP and 18 other MLAs whose names he did not provide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp