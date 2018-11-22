Home Nation

Omar Abdullah retweets rival Mehbooba Mufti amid political turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir

Soon after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly on Wednesday evening, Mehbooba and Omar took to Twitter to vent out their ire.

Mehbooba Mufti (left) and Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Amid the political turmoil in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were found endorsing each other's view on Twitter.

In one of her tweets, Mehbooba expressed her gratitude to Omar for supporting her amid the political tension. "In my twenty-six-year-old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never! Nevertheless, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to @OmarAbdullah and @Ambikasoni4 ji for helping us achieve the seemingly impossible," she tweeted.

Responding to Mehbooba's tweet, Abdullah wrote, "And I never thought I'd be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead. Once again the wisdom of the people will prevail."

The PDP chief also replied to Omar's remarks with a light-hearted response, "Touche! On a lighter note, perhaps they should do away with fax machines and allow official communication via WhatsApp. Or maybe we should just gift them a new one."

Malik dissolved the assembly shortly after Mehbooba wrote a letter to him staking claim to form the government in the state in alliance with the National Conference and the Congress party. However, Mehbooba said that she failed to get through the governor via fax and hence shared a copy of the letter on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba had launched a direct attack on Malik by calling him out for favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by dissolving the assembly.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing political row in the state, the Election Commission is mulling over the provisions of imposing the model code of conduct. As per an election commission official privy to the development, the commission will examine if the model code of conduct can be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir or not after the Governor had dissolved the Legislative assembly.

