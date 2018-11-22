Seven children, driver killed after school van collides with bus in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least seven children and a van driver were killed when a private school van collided with a tourist bus in Virsinghpur area of Satna district on Thursday morning. Six to seven kids are critically injured.

According to reports from the spot of the mishap in Satna district (500 km from Bhopal), the mishap happened when a tourist bus from Rewa to Chitrakoot collided with the van carrying around 14 children at around 9.30 am under Sabhapur police station area of Chitrakoot assembly constituency.

According to SP of Satna district SS Gaur, seven school children and the van driver were killed instantly on the spot, while other students on board the van were hurt.

The deceased and injured children are aged between 7 and 14 years. Most of the critically injured children have been rushed to Satna district hospital, around 40 km from the accident site.

According to latest reports, angry local residents are protesting at the spot due to which local administrative officials are finding it difficult to reach the accident spot.