Home Nation

Ten new AIIMS to be set up across India; well known doctors to be appointed as chairpersons

Government officials said that the decision has been taken to facilitate faster decision making at these facilities.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image of AIIMS Bhubaneswar used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten new AIIMS hospitals, to be set up in different parts of the country, will have well-known doctors and not Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare as chairpersons, in a marked shift in government policy.

Government officials said that the decision has been taken to facilitate faster decision making at these facilities. At present, Union health minister is the chairman of AIIMS, Delhi and six other such institutions in Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Rishikesh, Patna, Jodhpur and Raipur.

“There has been a growing feeling that many crucial decisions get delayed or stuck because new hospitals have to reach out to the Centre for major approvals and decisions. Hence, it has now been decided that the upcoming AIIMS hospitals will have senior doctors as chairmen,” a senior health ministry official said.   
From 2019, two more AIIMS units at Mangalgiri and Nagpur are set to be operational. These are the first AIIMS institutions for which individual chairpersons have been appointed. There are plans to build new centres at Gorakhpur, Kalyani, Chansagri, Vijaypur, Awantipora, Bhatinda, Bilaspur and Madurai.

Acute shortage of doctors and infrastructure gaps have been cited as the main reasons for the limited utility of the new AIIMS hospitals.

To tide over manpower shortage, the new AIIMS units have invited retired doctors from India’s three top medical institutions —  AIIMS, Delhi, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Pondicherry — to join these facilities.

The other measures include offering fresh postgraduate students from AIIMS, Delhi a choice to join new institutions to campus placements, and, asking senior teaching doctors from well-established medical colleges to these institutes as visiting faculty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS hospitals AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp