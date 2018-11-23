Home Nation

Bhima-Koregaon Case: Police seek more time to charge sheet Sudha Bharadwaj, others

A charge sheet has already been filed in the case against activists Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale and five 'underground' Maoist leaders.

Published: 23rd November 2018 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Activists Arrest

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. (File | Agencies)

By PTI

PUNE: Pune Police on Friday moved a court here seeking another 90 days to file a supplementary charge sheet against left-wing activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A charge sheet has already been filed in the case against activists Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale (who were arrested in June) and five 'underground' Maoist leaders.

The police filed an application before District Judge Kishor Vadane on Friday, seeking an extension of 90 days to file a supplementary charge sheet against Bharadwaj and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

They needed time as investigation is still going on, the police said.

Bharadwaj, Rao, Ferreira, Gonsalves and Gautam Navlakha, accused of having Maoist links, were arrested on August 28 following multi-state raids by Pune Police.

However, on the directions of the Supreme Court, all five were put under house arrest in their respective cities.

Later, as the period of house arrest got over and the apex court refused to grant further relief to the accused, police arrested all of them except Gautam Navlakha.

Under the law, a charge sheet has to be filed within 90 days of arrest.

But under the UAPA, an extension of 90 days can be obtained from the court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, the investigating officer, said the court will hear the matter on November 26.

According to police, Maoists had backed the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year.

The provocative speeches made at the gathering allegedly led to violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhima-Koregaon Case Sudha Bharadwaj Arun Ferreira Vernon Gonsalves Varavara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp