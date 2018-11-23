Home Nation

MEA furious as Pakistan harasses Indian mission officials, denies access to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

The envoy was prevented from visiting the Indian pilgrims who were given travel permission to visit the Gurdwara.

Published: 23rd November 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

India strongly protested as the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was denied access to the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. The envoy was prevented from visiting the Indian pilgrims who were given travel permission to visit the Gurdwara.

In a press release, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: "We have shared our grave concern that this is the third consecutive visit of the Indian Sikh pilgrims when Pakistan has prevented the Indian High Commission officials from meeting the visiting Indian nationals on the pretext of security in order to deflect attention from Pakistan’s violation of the international legal instruments and conventions like the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963. 

"This is also in breach of the letter and spirit of the 1974 Bilateral Protocol on visit to religious shrines and the Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan, 1992. Pakistan has been reminded that this is in contrast to the treatment met out to their High Commissioner and the Consular officials in New Delhi who have been provided full access to meet the Pakistani pilgrims who are currently in India on pilgrimage to Kalyar Sharif ."

The press release also added, "We have also expressed grave concern at the reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of the Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan has been called upon to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for any hostile propaganda and support for secessionist tendencies against India in keeping with the commitments made under the Simla Agreement, 1972 and endorsed in the Lahore Declaration, 1999."

"Pakistan has been reminded that such actions are not in consonance with the stated intentions of Pakistan to facilitate the visits of Indian Sikh pilgrims, espeially as we commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji," it said.

