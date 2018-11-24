Centre undermining institutions: Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Targeting the Centre for undermining central and state institutions, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said the RBI and CBI are imploding and the government does not know how to manage these institutions. Mitra said there is a serious attack on federalism and the BJP government is undermining the power of states.

Calling the perceived rift between RBI and the government and the two warring factions in the CBI as a reflection of poor governance on the part of the Modi government, Mitra said: “This government does not know how to manage institutions.

They have to learn. This is only a symptom of a disease. No such incident of conflict in institutions was reported during previous governments.”

“Indian economy is seriously impaired, RBI is imploding, CBI is imploding and there is growing NPAs in major banks. Every parameter of Indian economy is in critical condition and there is a fear psychosis in the financial system,” he said.

There has been report of a rift between the RBI and government and RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had publically said that undermining the central bank’s independence could be catastrophic.