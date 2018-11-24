Home Nation

J-K panchayat polls: Poonch, Bandipora record highest voter turnout till 12 pm

Voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, despite threats from terrorist groups and boycott calls.

Published: 24th November 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir voters

Voters lining up in Kashmir. (File | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Poonch district of Jammu region witnessed the highest voter turnout of 67 per cent while Bandipora district in Kashmir Valley saw the highest turnout of 40.3 per cent till 12 pm in the third phase of panchayat elections.

Despite threats from terrorist groups and boycott calls given by the two major political outfits of the region - the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party - voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

The polling in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions began at 8 am and concluded at 2 pm.

The voter turnout recorded in other areas of the Kashmir Valley is as follows: Kupwara 39.3 per cent, Baramulla, 40.3 per cent, Ganderbal 9.2 per cent, Budgam 33.1 per cent. The turnout recorded in other areas of Jammu region are - Kishtwar 51.1 per cent, Doda 52.3 per cent, Ramban 62.2 per cent, Udhampur 60.3 per cent, Kathua 62.5 per cent and Rajouri 61.0 per cent.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded the highest voter turnout of 52.5 per cent while Leh witnessed voter turnout of 48.1 per cent

In the Jammu division, areas that went to polls included Drabshalla, Inderwal, Mughal Maidan and Nagsani in Kishtwar; Thathri, Chiralla and Kahara in Doda; Gool and Gundi Dharam in Ramban; Chenani and Chanunta in Udhampur; Keerian Gandyal, Nagri, Basohli and Bhoond in Kathua; Rajouri and Dhangri in Rajouri and Sathra, Nagali Sahib Sain Baba in Poonch.

Major blocks where voting took place in Kashmir region are -- Kralpora, Meelyal, Reddi Chokibal and Handwara in Kupwara district; Sumbal in Bandipora district; Rohama and Baramulla in Baramulla district; Ganderbal block in Ganderbal district; Soibugh and Sursyar in Budgam district; Keller in Shopian district; DH Pora, DK Marg and Menzgam in Kulgam district.

In Ladakh region, polling was held in Pashkum (South), TSG, Kargil and Zanskar in Kargil district and Chuchot, Thiksey, Leh, Nimoo and Saspol in Leh district.

The first phase of panchayat polls held on November 17 recorded about 74.1 per cent polling across the state, with 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.5 per cent in Jammu division.

In the second phase, held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state. An overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division, stated Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J-K panchayat polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp