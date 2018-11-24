Man held for threatening his rape victim turned wife

By Online Desk

Mumbai police have arrested a man, 32, for allegedly harassing his wife to seek Rs 9 lakh from her family. He had raped the woman when she was 13 and studying in Class 6. Later, he told the girl that he would marry her if she withdrew the rape case against him which she accepted. The duo got married in 2017, when she turned 18.

Soon after marriage, the victim's mother-in-law started demanding Rs 9 lakh from her family. She said she needed to recover the money she had spent to defend her son in the rape case, police said.

To escape the ordeal, the woman left her husband in 2018 and started living with her parents. But he kept harassing her over the phone and even threatened to throw acid on her.

In September, the woman posted her photo on a social media website. When the man discovered it, he posted several obscene comments. The woman then filed a complaint against him at the Kurla police station.

On Thursday, the victim came to know that the accused was planning to go to the Kurla railway station. She tipped off the police who arrested the accused.