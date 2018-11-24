Home Nation

Muslims terrified ahead of VHP meet in Ayodhya: AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani

Jilani also alleged that the public meeting was part of the political strategy of the BJP and the RSS to keep the Ram temple issue alive in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 24th November 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hoardings put by the Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP parties ahead of the Ram Temple event to be held tomorrow in Ayodhya Saturday Nov.24 2018. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As saffron parties gather for the two big events, Muslims in Ayodhya were found to be a bit restless but unwilling to leave the city.

However, the district administration authorities and the divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra reached out the Muslim population of the temple town to assure them of a foolproof security during VHP's Dharam Sabha on Sunday.

While the state government sealed the Muslim dominated localities of Ayodhya with the deployment of a huge contingent of police forces, the security of the main litigant of Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid title suit, Iqbal Ansari was also increased on Saturday evening.

Notably, Ansari had threatened last week that if his security would not be increased in the wake of a congregation of Hindu devotees at VHP's event, he would be forced to leave the temple town.

However, reacting to the build-up in Ayodhya, Zafaryab jilani, Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) convenor and a lawyer representing the Muslim side in Supreme Court in the title suit, claimed that a situation similar to 1992 had re-emerged in the temple town.

"It is nothing but a strategy of the BJP and RSS to whip up temple sentiments started when elections to five states were declared," said Jilani. he added that after keeping silent for four years now they wanted to project their concern for the temple cause and reap its benefit in poll-bound states.

ALSO READSpell out date for Ram temple construction, says Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya

Claiming that entire Ayodhya, including the Muslims and Hindus, was suffering equally because of such events, Jilani said it was wrong to rake up the issue in such a manner as it amounted to contempt when it was sub-judice in Supreme Court of the country.

Jilani admitted that though Muslims were scared owing to the huge congregation, strict security arrangements were in place in the temple town.

However, he claimed that he and other leaders of his community were keeping an eye on the situation.

"I need arises and they feel scared, I have asked Muslims families to come to Lucknow till the VHP event gets over," said Jilani.

TAGS
Vishva Hindu Parishad Dharam Sabha Ayodhya AIMPLB Indian Muslims

