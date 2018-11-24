Home Nation

NCERT books, CBSE syllabus in Tripura from next session

A team of NCERT experts is scheduled to arrive here on December 3 to impart a three-month-long training to the teachers about the new syllabus, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government will introduce NCERT textbooks and CBSE syllabus from the next academic session in place of the present curriculum prescribed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, the assembly has been informed.

A team of NCERT experts is scheduled to arrive here on December 3 to impart a three-month-long training to the teachers about the new syllabus, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

"We shall introduce complete NCERT textbooks and CBSE syllabus from the next academic year because the students in our state were lagging behind the standard of the country. We want them to be as competitive as students of other states," Nath in the assembly on Friday.

Shortly after coming to power in March ending the 25-year uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) government has set up an expert committee on the change of school syllabus.

The expert panel has recommended the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum for schools in Tripura.

The panel also suggested the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus across all government and government-aided schools in the state.

Chief Whip of the Assembly Kalyani Roy of the BJP said, recently class 9 students of a government school in Tripura's Unakoti district were asked in an examination question paper to write a short note on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The question paper went viral on social media earlier this month. In his reply, Nath said the education department has examined the question paper and found that the syllabus included a chapter on electoral politics and political parties.

"I was surprised by media reports on this issue. I enquired and found that the syllabus has got a chapter on the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI etc. School textbooks have also got a mention of rigging and booth capturing," the minister said. The previous Left Front regime had indulged in crimsonisation of the school curriculum by teaching wrong lessons to students, Nath alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCERT CBSE Tripura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp