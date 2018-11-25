Home Nation

Bhim Army chief to visit Ayodhya Monday; says VHP event to distract voters, incite 'communal frenzy'

The Dalit outfit chief said, the country should be run according to the Constitution and whatever judgement the SC pronounces on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit should be respected by all.

Published: 25th November 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

chandrasekhar_azad_-_bhim_army

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 'Dharma Sabha' in Ayodhya aims to whip up "communal frenzy" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alleged Sunday, and said he will visit the temple town on Monday to urge the authorities to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

Referring to the renaming spree of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation should rechristen Ayodhya to Saket, claiming it was the "name of the area during the Buddhist time".

"What is happening in Ayodhya right now is nothing but another attempt by the BJP and the Sangh Parivar to whip up communal frenzy, instigate violence and then use the bloodshed to polarise voters to benefit the party in the 2019 elections," Azad alleged.

The chief of the Dalit outfit said, the country should be run according to the Constitution and whatever judgement the Supreme Court pronounces on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit should be respected by all.

But right-wing activists have descended at the temple town, "posing a threat" to law and order, he alleged.

"So, I will visit Ayodhya on Monday, and I will carry a copy of the Constitution with me. I will also meet the district magistrate, and remind him that the rule of law should be ensured, and things should not be allowed to get out of hand," Azad said.

"The BJP-led government has done nothing in the last four-and-a-half years, and now when the election is approaching, its leaders are raking up the Ram Temple issue," he alleged.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Dharma Sabha' on Sunday is being touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since 1992, with the outfit claiming that a large number of people will attend it.

Azad also claimed that for demolishing the mosque, the date, December 6, 1992, was chosen "very strategically".

"December 6 is the Mahaprinirvan (death anniversary) of Babsaheb Ambedkar and November 26 is the country's Constitution Day. It was all done deliberately to hijack the legacy of Ambedkar, as the architect of the Constitution," he told reporters.

Asked on what basis, was he claiming that Saket was the name of Ayodhya region in Buddhist time, Azad said, "Some Buddhists have made a petition in the Supreme Court, mentioning that Buddhist-era artefacts have also been found from digging at the disputed site."

"Since Yogiji is saying that we should go back to original names, why should he not rename Ayodhya to Saket, by the same argument," he said.

The Supreme Court recently fixed the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

