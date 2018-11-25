Home Nation

Nine people dead, 51 injured as bus falls into Jalal river in Himachal Pradesh

The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river.

Published: 25th November 2018

By PTI

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): At least nine people were killed and 51 injured when a speeding bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge into a river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, about 168 km south of Shimla, at around 4.30 pm.

The private bus was on its way from Renuka Ji to Nahan when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Virender Singh Thakur.

Four passengers, including three women, died on the spot, while five critically-injured persons succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

Fifty-one people are under treatment in the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital, the ASP told PTI.

Thakur, who reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, said prima facie the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was overspeeding when it was crossing the bridge.

The process is on to identify the deceased, most of whom are local residents, the officer said, adding that the police had started an investigation.

