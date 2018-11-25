Home Nation

Study finds cannabis-based drugs help alleviate side-effects post-chemo; AIIMS to research further

Cannabis is being cultivated at the Jammu-based IIIM research station which has obtained licence from the state government to grow it to study its medicinal properties so that drugs can be developed.

Published: 25th November 2018 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cannabis leaves have been found effective in alleviating pain and other symptoms in cancer patients post chemotherapy and radiotherapy, according to a study conducted by an autonomous body under the ministry of AYUSH.

The pilot study was carried out by the Central Council For Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) in collaboration with the Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar, on patients undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Taking it forward, a large-scale study will be conducted beginning March next year at the AIIMS to examine and validate the efficacy of cannabis in reducing side-effects in patients suffering from breast and cervix cancer, among others.

Usually, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy suffer from severe pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and anxiety.

"In the pilot study conducted earlier this year, cannabis leaves-based drugs have been found effective in alleviating pain and other symptoms in cancer patients post- chemo and radiotherapy," Professor Vaidya K S Dhiman, the director general of CCRAS said.

The aim of the proposed AIIMS study is to validate these cannabis leaves-based drugs in order to standardise and exploit the potential of alternative therapy in improving the quality of life for cancer patients, he said.

Also, research is underway at the CCRAS for developing drugs based on cannabis for other ailments, Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, research to develop cost-effective cannabis based drugs for treatment of pain in cancer, epilepsy and sickle cell anaemia is being conducted by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR - IIIM) in collaboration with Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO).

Cannabis is being cultivated at the Jammu-based IIIM research station which has obtained licence from the state government to grow it to study its medicinal properties so that drugs can be developed for Indian population.

Cannabis-based formulations that have been approved in other countries are being imported for fast-tracking clinical approvals in India and also trials on animals are being conducted.

IIIM Director Ram Vishwakarma said they want to conduct clinical trials of the drugs on terminally ill patients at the Tata Memorial Hospital for cancer, at the AIIMS for epilepsy and Sickle Cell Institute Chhattisgarh (SCIC) for sickle cell anaemia.

Vishwakarma said they are in talks with the Drug Controller General of India's office to acquire approval for conducting trials to see the utility of cannabis as medicine in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cannabis AYUSH cancer chemotherapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp