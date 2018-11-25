Home Nation

UN selects Noida to participate in Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative

The twin-cities of Noida, Greater Noida have been selected in the 'University City' category ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru, which were also under UN consideration.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The United Nations on Sunday selected Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to participate in its Global Sustainable Cities 2025 initiative.

The twin-cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining the national capital, have been selected in the "University City" category as the only invitee from India, a senior UN official said.

Twenty-five cities from across the world have been selected in five categories by the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) cities initiative, senior UN advisor and CEO, UN Global Sustainability Index Institute (UNGSII), Roland Schatz told reporters.

Schatz formally extended the invitation to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh in the presence of Shubhro Sen, the principal advisor, India, SDG Initiative.

The SDGs are a collection of 17 global social and economic goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, including poverty reduction, elimination of hunger, greater gender equality and social justice, and environment-friendly practices to promote peace and prosperity.

"This is a proud moment for Noida and Greater Noida to be selected for this exciting global showcase. Now I will forward this invitation to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is very positive about development works," Singh said.

In the "University City" category, Noida-Greater Noida will be competing with elite university cities such as Cambridge, Palo Alto and Heidelberg.

The Organisation for International Economic Relations and UNGSII, in cooperation with the UN Office for Project Services and the UN Office for Partnerships are uniting 25 leading cities and five indigenous communities from around the world to prove that full SDG implementation by 2025 is possible when people come together and focus their efforts and resources on creating a sustainable future.

The "Race to 2025" will start in July in New York City when the programme is officially launched. The platform is formatted as a friendly competition with multiple activities, initiatives supported by SDG experts and industry partners with the common goal of illustrating that SDG implementation results in prosperity and quality-of-life for area citizens and business, while having no negative impact on the environment and reducing city operating expenses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Global Sustainable Cities

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shrishti B
    # Can a concrete urban jungle be a sustainable city? What criteria was used to pick Noida? Please help us understand. #
    3 days ago reply

  • Shrishti B
    Can a concrete urban jungle be a sustainable city? What criteria was used to pick Noida? Please help us understand.
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp