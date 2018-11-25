Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath commences search for architect to design 221-metre tall Ram statue

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday viewed presentations of number of architectural firms in connection with the construction of 221m tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya.

The height of the figure will be 151 metres above a 50-metre pedestal, and the umbrella over the statue is expected to be 20 metres high. The entire statue will be made of bronze, accoding to an article from Indian Express.

Five firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed. The location for the construction has not been finalised yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 7 had made it clear that a statue of Lord Ram will soon be built in Ayodhya.

"One idol (of Lord Ram) will be placed inside the temple for worshipping and another will be constructed outside the temple, for the latter idol, we will decide a place after discussion. We will ensure that everything is done in a manner that people's faith is also respected and Ayodhya gets the needed recognition," he had said.