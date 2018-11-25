Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath commences search for architect to design 221-metre tall Ram statue

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday viewed presentations of number of architectural firms in connection with the construction of 221m tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya.

The height of the figure will be 151 metres above a 50-metre pedestal, and the umbrella over the statue is expected to be 20 metres high. The entire statue will be made of bronze, accoding to an article from Indian Express.

Five firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.

A museum showcasing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi and related subjects will also be constructed. The location for the construction has not been finalised yet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 7 had made it clear that a statue of Lord Ram will soon be built in Ayodhya.

"One idol (of Lord Ram) will be placed inside the temple for worshipping and another will be constructed outside the temple, for the latter idol, we will decide a place after discussion. We will ensure that everything is done in a manner that people's faith is also respected and Ayodhya gets the needed recognition," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Savari
    The cost? Who's funding?
    5 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp