When an average 18-year-old Indian schooled Donald Trump on climate change

By Online Desk

Astha Sarmah, 18, from Jorhat, Assam went viral and how! Her reply to President Donald Trump on Twitter explaining the difference between weather and climate has so far garnered over 17,000 likes with more than 3000 users retweeting her.

The president of the United States of America seemingly managed to confuse weather and climate in a truly awful take on global warming.

He had tweeted about record cold temperatures over Thanksgiving, adding, 'Whatever happened to Global Warming?'

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

To this Sarmah fired back by saying, 'I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE'

I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything. — Astha Sarmah (@thebuttcracker7) November 22, 2018

While many praised the teenager calling her "hope of the future'' and some even offering her an internship to study the effects of climate change on the Arabian sea, Sarmah did receive backlash for her tweet.

Several haters argued that Trump talking about weather did amount to a discussion on climate, but the temperature on a single day, even when observed over time, cannot be compared to global warming.

This is not the first time Trump has released a baffling tweet on a crucial topic like climate change. Last year he appeared to be confused over news that it could be the coldest New Year’s on record, tweeting that the country could use a little bit of global warming.