Andamans diary

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Name changes for Andaman islands

The State Names Authority of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration met last week under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor of the islands Admiral DK Joshi (retd) to discuss the naming of some of the islands in the archipelago and the renaming of some others.  Vice-Chairman Islands Development Agency, MP Bishnu Pada Ray and Chief Secretary Chetan B. Sanghi, were also present in the meeting. Suggestions for new names have been sought from residents through public notices.

More funds for development

Bishnu Pada Ray, the lone Member of Parliament from the Andaman and Nicobar islands met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently and presented a letter demanding additional funds of D100 crore for various development projects. During the discussion, Ray apprised Jaitley about  the requirement for undertaking work on improving roads, augmenting the power  and water supply, as well as implementing projects under the Swachhta Action Plan, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other Central government programmes, said ministry officials who were privy to the developments. The Centre funds several flagship schemes across every state and also partly funds funds a few others such as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. The state government funds the rest. 

7-day police custody for 3 people

After several days of failed attempts to get any fresh leads on the whereabouts of the body of American Tourist John Allen Chau, who was reportedly killed by members of the Sentinelese Tribes of the North Sentinel Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the local police has obtained seven days custody remand of three persons arrested last week for allegedly helping Allen get to the protected island, without the requisite permission from the authorities.

According to reports, Police will interrogate the three regarding various aspects of the case including the sequence of events and the sea route followed by the group, Allen’s point of entry to the island and the spot where he was shot by arrows. Chau was reportedly seen killed on November 17 by a group of five fishermen.

2 held for possession of Marijuana

The special task force of the South Andaman District, constituted to curb the spread of ‘Ganja’ (Marijuana) arrested two alleged drug peddlers from the area and recovered 1.1kg of the narcotic from them. The two alleged dealers  were identified as Sheikh Suleman, a resident of  Batti and Arthy Trivedi, a resident of Chandni Chowk South Poin. A case was filed against the two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 case. Police officers who were part of the operation said they were acting on a tip-off against Suleman. 

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com

