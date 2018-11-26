Home Nation

HRD ministry limits school bag weight, scraps homework for class I and II students

Students should not be asked to bring additional books, extra materials and the weight of a school bag should not exceed the prescribed limit, the order added.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

School bag weight limit

No more homework for students of class I and II. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No homework for students of classes I and II and prescribed weight limit of school bags for each class are part of the fresh directives issued by the HRD ministry to states and union territories across the country.

According to the official order, the HRD ministry has "instructed all the states and Union Territories to formulate guidelines to regulate the teaching of subjects and weight of school bags in accordance with the Government of India instructions".

As per these instructions, which the schools have been asked to comply with, institutions cannot assign homework to students of classes I and II.

"Schools should not prescribe any other subjects except language and mathematics for classes I and II and language, EVS and mathematics for classes III to V students as prescribed by the NCERT," the order said.

Students should not be asked to bring additional books, extra materials and the weight of a school bag should not exceed the prescribed limit, the order added.

The weight of school bags for students of classes I and II should not exceed 1. 5 kg, while the school bag of students of class III to V should weigh between 2 kg to 3 kg.

The school bag of students of classes VI and VII should not be more than 4 kg, while weight of school bags of classes VIII and IX students should not be above 4.5 kg.

The school bag of a class X student should not weigh above 5 kg, the order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Homework school bag HRD ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: How food connects these Middle East refugees living in Delhi
What is Brahmanical Patriarchy?
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 26, 1947
Queen Cheerleader Rakhi Sawant during the launch of ICL Indian cheerleading squad, ICL Zeebras in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Here are some rare snaps of the controversial Bollywood actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp