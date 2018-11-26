More funds for upkeep of CJI, SC judges’ bungalows

Home Nation

Monetary ceilings have also been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for house furnishing at the official residences of the judges of Supreme Court.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Centre has increased funds provided for furnishing the official bungalows of the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court by hundred per cent. Presently, the CJI gets Rs 5 lakh for furnishing works at his official residence. The fund has now been doubled to Rs 10 lakh.

Furnishing works include furniture and electrical appliances provided free of rent at the official residences of the CJI, apex court judges, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.
“We have sent the communication by the Directorate of Estates to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in this regard,” the official said.

“Monetary ceilings have also been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for house furnishing at the official residences of the judges of Supreme Court,” another official said.

Similarly, for the official bungalows of the CEC and the Election Commissioners of India, the ministry has raised the ceilings to Rs 8 lakh from the current Rs 4 lakh.  As per the official communication, if furniture and electrical appliances are provided to these dignitaries in excess of the revised ceilings, a rent will be recovered.

The CPWD is the government’s largest construction agency and it looks after the maintenance of central government houses, among other installations.

Chief Justice of India bungalows

