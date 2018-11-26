Home Nation

Plaque in memory of 26/11 victims comes up at Nariman House

The first phase of the memorial will comprise a plaque on the roof of the building inscribed with the names of those who died in the 26/11 attack

Published: 26th November 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Children light candles in tribute to the victims of 26/11. (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: On the 10 anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks, on Monday, the first phase of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack will be inaugurated at Nariman House in south Mumbai’s Colaba.

The Nariman House, which houses an outreach centre of the Jewish Chabad movement, was one of the installations which came under attack during the attacks on November 26, 2008. It’s siege finally ended when NSG commandos storming the building and gunning down two terrorists who had taken its residents hostage.

The first phase of the memorial will comprise a plaque on the roof of the building inscribed with the names of those who died in the 26/11 attack, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky said Sunday.

Signifying a new chapter of peace and a beacon of light, the building itself would be called the Nariman Light House from Sunday, he informed.

“This is the only place which is dedicated to the victims of the 26/11 attack. The Taj (hotel) has one and the Oberoi (hotel) has a plaque, but those are only for the people killed at those places,” the Rabbi said.

