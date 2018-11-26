Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to 26/11 victims

India's financial capital came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked Mumbai by carrying out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings.

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the tenth anniversary of the deadly terror attacks that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the victims of the ghastly attacks.

"Ten years after the Mumbai terror attacks, thoughts with families and individuals who suffered. We salute those from the police and security forces who made the supreme sacrifice that day. India remains honour-bound to securing justice, and defeating terrorism #PresidentKovind," tweeted President Kovind.

"Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Our solidarity with the bereaved families. A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

India's financial capital came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

As India remembers the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its tenth anniversary, various events will be organised across the nation, especially in Mumbai, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the ghastly attacks.

