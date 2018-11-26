Home Nation

Ravish Kumar’s jibe at Governor over fax machine

Published: 26th November 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of a college in Gwalior were entertained to some light moments at the expense of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, the chief guest at their convocation day ceremony on Saturday.

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar, a speaker at the ceremony, urged the students to be not only concerned about the state of the Chambal river but also about the fax machine at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. “In the coming days you will venture into public life. You should be concerned about the state of the Chambal river and also about the state of the fax machine in the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar,” he said.

Kumar was referring to Malik’s statement that he did not receive former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s fax staking claim to form the government in J&K.

