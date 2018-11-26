Home Nation

Three IS-inspired militants held in joint operation

Published: 26th November 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Three suspected militants associated with the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), an outfit inspired by the IS ideology, were arrested in Srinagar in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and its Srinagar counterpart. 

The trio from Kashmir, identified as Tahir Ahmad Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, were caught near the Naka checkpoint on Saturday near the Tourism Reception Centre following inputs from Special Cell of the Delhi Police. 

Haris had pursed MA at Jamia Milia Islamia, but quit to join the militancy in the end of 2017, according to the Delhi Police. 

“The ISJK is planning to extend its activities in the capital. We immediately contacted the Srinagar Police on learning about the movement of these three men there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The three men were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped at Srinagar’s Kothi Bagh area. In Srinagar, the police have registered an FIR at Kothi Bagh police station against the three under section 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code and Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

Two pistols along with 14 live cartridges, three grenades, four mobile phones containing valuable information about ISIS and one Wi-Fi hotspot device, IS black flag and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested men, according to the Delhi Police. 

An underground hideout was also busted at Panchgam village in Awantipora from where logistical items such as LPG cylinders were recovered. 

Recently, the Delhi Police had sounded an alert and released a photograph of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who may have infiltrated the National Capital.

