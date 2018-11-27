Home Nation

Agriculture Ministry makes U-turn on demonetisation impact on farm sector

Official sources said the earlier report was based on the statement of the Chairman of the National Seeds Corporation which did not take into account seed distribution by various other channels

Published: 27th November 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a farm used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Muthiah Murugappan)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday made a U-turn on its earlier assessment on the adverse impact of demonetisation on the farm sector by giving a revised note to a parliamentary panel.

The Ministry had in its report to the Standing Committee of Finance had said last week that many farmers were unable to buy fertiliser and seeds for winter-sown crops due to demonetiation of high value currency in November 2016.

The ministry on Tuesday told the committee the exact opposite of its earlier version, a member said, requesting anonymity.

Official sources said the earlier report was based on the statement of the Chairman of the National Seeds Corporation which did not take into account seed distribution by various other channels. They said the higher farm output in 2016-17 and 2017-18 showed that demonetisation did not hurt farmers.

The committee member quoted the ministry as saying that demonetisation actually benefited farmers in purchasing seeds and fertliser and caused the farm area under sowing to increase, the member said.

The development came in the midst of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is facing strong anti-incumbency on account of various factors, including the agrarian distress and the adverse effects of demonetisation.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had on November 21 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "making fun of our farmers' misfortune" following the reports of the Agriculture Ministry admitting that millions of farmers were unable to buy seeds and fertilizers because of demonetisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Demonetisation farm sector agriculture demonetisation impact

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp