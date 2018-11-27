Bihar Assembly adjourns after opposition disrupts proceedings

By IANS

PATNA: The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 p.m. after the opposition RJD members disrupted the proceedings demanding that Speaker Vijay Choudhary accept their adjournment motion to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator Samir Mahaseth warned that the opposition would not allow the Assembly proceedings if the adjournment motion was not accepted.

Mahaseth's remark was echoed by senior RJD member Lalit Yadav. RJD members also shouted slogans against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaker Chaudhary urged the members to cooperate and allow the House to run smoothly.

The five-day winter session began on Monday where the second supplementary budget of 2018-19 is expected to be presented.

Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar said that apart from the second supplementary budget, some other important bills would also be presented.