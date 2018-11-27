Home Nation

IIT Ropar declared as National Resource Centre in Manufacturing

Professor Harpreet Singh and Dr Dhiraj K Mahajan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering are the coordinators of this resource centre.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: IIT Ropar has been declared as a National Resource Centre in Manufacturing by the department of higher education in the Union government, with the focus on preparing online training material on the latest developments in the manufacturing sector.

Professor Harpreet Singh and Dr Dhiraj K Mahajan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering are the coordinators of this resource centre. The tailoring of the refresher course for the teachers and working professionals in the manufacturing discipline will be done under the guidance of the academic council, which includes top academicians from IITs and IISc in the field of manufacturing.

"Implementation of state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and development of new science-based manufacturing methods within the country has become strategically important. This free online course will showcase the latest trends in science, technology, management and applications of manufacturing to keep the teachers up to date," Mahajan said.

The resource centre is a major and unique initiative for the in-service higher education faculty, using SWAYAM, a platform for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) launched by the Union human resource ministry.

The initiative is aimed at benefitting in-service teachers and faculty.

IIT Ropar has already been working on boosting the industrial sector in the vicinity by setting up a Career Development and Corporate Relations Centre (CDCRC), which provides a single window point of contact to industry, fulfilling their entire spectrum of requirements.

For an effective rapport with the industry, IIT Ropar has identified ten big industrial clusters in its vicinity, covering the whole of Punjab and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Under these clusters, Textiles, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, Paper manufacturing, Industrial machinery, hand tools, chemicals sectors will be provided solution mainly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Resource Centre in Manufacturing IIT Ropar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp