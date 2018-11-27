IIT Ropar declared as National Resource Centre in Manufacturing

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: IIT Ropar has been declared as a National Resource Centre in Manufacturing by the department of higher education in the Union government, with the focus on preparing online training material on the latest developments in the manufacturing sector.

Professor Harpreet Singh and Dr Dhiraj K Mahajan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering are the coordinators of this resource centre. The tailoring of the refresher course for the teachers and working professionals in the manufacturing discipline will be done under the guidance of the academic council, which includes top academicians from IITs and IISc in the field of manufacturing.

"Implementation of state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and development of new science-based manufacturing methods within the country has become strategically important. This free online course will showcase the latest trends in science, technology, management and applications of manufacturing to keep the teachers up to date," Mahajan said.

The resource centre is a major and unique initiative for the in-service higher education faculty, using SWAYAM, a platform for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) launched by the Union human resource ministry.

The initiative is aimed at benefitting in-service teachers and faculty.

IIT Ropar has already been working on boosting the industrial sector in the vicinity by setting up a Career Development and Corporate Relations Centre (CDCRC), which provides a single window point of contact to industry, fulfilling their entire spectrum of requirements.

For an effective rapport with the industry, IIT Ropar has identified ten big industrial clusters in its vicinity, covering the whole of Punjab and parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Under these clusters, Textiles, Manufacturing, Sports, Pharmaceuticals, Paper manufacturing, Industrial machinery, hand tools, chemicals sectors will be provided solution mainly.