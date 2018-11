By PTI

IMPHAL: An active cadre of the proscribed militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested by a combined team of Manipur Police and the Army during a search operation at Tera Lukram Leirak area in Imphal West district.

The arrest was made on November 24, said a press release issued by PRO, Manipur police.

A case has been registered at Lamphel police station and further investigation was on, it said.