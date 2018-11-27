Home Nation

Remote areas in Andamans still off-limits

The Andaman and Nicobar administration clarified that relaxation of RAP does not give access to any new areas into which they were not permitted entry before.

Clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Photo | AP)

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar Administration on Monday issued clarification on the issue of removal of Restricted Area Permit (RAP), which was linked to the death of an American tourist by the Sentinelese tribe in the North Sentinel island by certain sections of the media.

“All prohibited areas, which include Tribal Areas (as also North Sentinel Island) continue to remain off limits as hithertofore. These prohibited areas remain off limits not only to foreigners but to Indian Nationals as well. RAP was an additional document which imposed delays of upto one hour for foreign nationals immediately on landing in A&N Islands.

This document was not intended to grant or refuse access into A&N. The sole determinant of entry was and continues to remain possession of a valid Visa,” read a communication issued by the administration.

