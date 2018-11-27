Seers oppose move to install 221-metre ram statue in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day after the much-hyped Dharam Sabha of VHP raising the temple pitch in Ayodhya on Sunday, the Param Dharm Sansad opposed installation of a Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya calling the move state government’s move ‘inappropriate’, in Varanasi on Monday.

On the second day of Dharm Sansad which commenced on Sunday besides the discussion on Ram Mandir issue, the seers rejected Yogi Adityanath government’s proposal to install a 221-metre statue on the bank of the Saryu in Ayodhya. The seers were unanimous on the fact that installation of Lord Ram’s statue would be against the faith. The seers at the dharma sansad, however, claimed that statues of great personalities were put up across the country whereas Ram was their lord and a grand temple should be built at the disputed site so that ‘puja’ could be performed. Swami Avimukteshwaranand was quite vocal on the issue saying: “The idol of Lord Ram can only be installed after ‘pran pratishtha’ following which ‘puja’ can be performed.”

The differences among the religious leaders and the right wing organisation surfaced when on Sunday, Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had hit out at the VHP for organising Dharam Sabha , saying it was purely political in nature. “We want Lord Ram temple should be built without disturbing communal harmony. We do not want any dispute with anyone,” he said.