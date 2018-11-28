Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad exhorts Congress to make Mayawati next Prime Minster

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Snubbed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati time and again, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday reiterated his support to the blue brigade in the 2019 Lok sabha election committing to work for making Mayawati the next Prime Minister of the country.

In the same vein, Azad exhorted the Congress party to contest the next Lok Sabha election by joining the grand alliance under the leadership of the BSP chief. “If you are pro-Dalits in the true sense, fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls under leadership of Mayawatiji and make her the next PM,” he said, while speaking to reporters in Ayodhya.

The Bhim Army chief said a temple of Gautama Buddha will settle the issue once and for all. He also advocated a name change from Ayodhya to Saket. However, he favoured a Supreme Court decision in the muddled issue saying that it’s better than creating tension by bringing a law or ordinance.

Reacting to Mayawati’s repeated criticism for him, Azad said the BSP chief was being misled. “She has been misguided against me. I am not going to contest the Lok Sabha elections and my organisation is also not political. Mayawati is a Dalit leader and she should become the next PM,” he said, adding that his only aim was to strip the BJP of power. He expressed his readiness to campaign for any candidate of the alliance in western UP if the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP joined hands in 2019. “Such an alliance will be very strong and the BJP will not be able to face that challenge,” claimed Azad.

He said that he came to Ayodhya because he had received information that people were migrating from the city following Sunday’s saffron build-up. “On reaching here, I found everything normal with proper law and order and no migration as such,” he clarified complimenting the district and police administration for their efforts to keep the peace and harmony intact.