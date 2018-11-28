Home Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad exhorts Congress to make Mayawati next Prime Minster

If you are pro-Dalits in the true sense, fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls under leadership of Mayawatiji and make her the next PM, Azad exhorted the Congress party.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

chandrasekhar_azad_-_bhim_army

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Snubbed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati time and again, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday reiterated his support to the blue brigade in the 2019 Lok sabha election committing to work for making Mayawati the next Prime Minister of the country.

In the same vein, Azad exhorted the Congress party to contest the next Lok Sabha election by joining the grand alliance under the leadership of the BSP chief. “If you are pro-Dalits in the true sense, fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls under leadership of Mayawatiji and make her the next PM,” he said, while speaking to reporters in Ayodhya.

The Bhim Army chief said a temple of Gautama Buddha will settle the issue once and for all. He also advocated a name change from Ayodhya to Saket. However, he favoured a Supreme Court decision in the muddled issue saying that it’s better than creating tension by bringing a law or ordinance.

Reacting to Mayawati’s repeated criticism for him, Azad said the BSP chief was being misled. “She has been misguided against me. I am not going to contest the Lok Sabha elections and my organisation is also not political. Mayawati is a Dalit leader and she should become the next PM,” he said, adding that his only aim was to strip the BJP of power. He expressed his readiness to campaign for any candidate of the alliance in western UP if the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP joined hands in 2019. “Such an alliance will be very strong and the BJP will not be able to face that challenge,” claimed Azad.

He said that he came to Ayodhya because he had received information that people were migrating from the city following Sunday’s saffron build-up. “On reaching here, I found everything normal with proper law and order and no migration as such,” he clarified complimenting the district and police administration for their efforts to keep the peace and harmony intact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp