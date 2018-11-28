Home Nation

Country will be better off without BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Stating that the TMC will play an "important" role in the next Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said several opposition parties have confirmed their participation in her party's scheduled rally in Januar

Published: 28th November 2018 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday claimed saffronisation of all important offices in the country, "from the Raj Bhavan to the Prime Minister's office".

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo raised the slogan "BJP Bharat chhodo," (BJP, leave India), claiming that the country would be "better off without the saffron party".

"From the Raj Bhavan to the PM's office, the saffron party has put up its signboard at all important offices," she said at a public rally here.

Stating that the TMC will play an "important" role in the next Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said several opposition parties have confirmed their participation in her party's scheduled rally in January.

"Leaders such as Chandrababu Naidu, Hardik Patel, Tejaswi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, M K Stalin, Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal have confirmed their participation at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground rally in January," she said.

The chief minister also resolved to open new fronts in her turf war with the saffron party by fielding candidates in neighbouring states.

The TMC has decided to fight Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled states of Assam and Jharkhand, she said.

"Assam has been witnessing anti-Bengali movements by some sections.

I want my party men to start people-to-people contact in its districts neighbouring Bengal.

The TMC will also field candidates in some constituencies of Odisha," she said.

Iterating that her government has always doled out benefits for uplifting the marginalised sections, Banerjee said her party will always stand by the tribal people of Jharkhand if and when "atrocities were meted out to them".

The TMC chief also asserted that the BJP, which won two seats in West Bengal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, will fail to bag a single seat in the state in the next elections.

Talking about the ongoing Madhya Pradesh elections, the second phase of which was being held Wednesday, the CM said complaints of EVM glitches have affected the poll process in the central state.

"The Election Commission must take responsibility to ensure that these EVM machines function properly," Banerjee said.

The CM also alleged that the saffron party was trying to make inroads into Bengal, with help from the CPI(M).

"The CPI(M) cadre have changed their colours to work for the BJP.They are saffron outside and red inside," she added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp