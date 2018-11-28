Home Nation

Draft policy aims for 25 per cent of vehicles in Delhi to be electric by 2023

The policy provides for a subsidy of up to Rs 22,000 on purchase of e-two-wheelers to ensure that the cost of commuting comes close to that of petrol-driven two-wheelers.

Published: 28th November 2018 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for electric car

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2018, which aims at having 25 per cent of all new vehicles registered to be electric by 2023.

The government, which wants to focus on the fight against vehicular pollution, has invited public opinion on the draft of the policy, which mentions the different kinds of subsidies that will be offered by the government.

"About 30 per cent of particulate pollution in winter is caused by vehicles. Rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles is, therefore, of great importance to Delhi. Recognising the need for a new approach to kick-start electric vehicle adoption, we have drafted a comprehensive Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy with the aim to make Delhi a leader in adoption of electric vehicles. We believe that going electric and breathing better are two sides of the same coin!" said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The policy throws light on the various modes of public transport, such as bus and autorickshaw, but not on individual owners of four-wheelers.

The policy provides for a subsidy of up to Rs 22,000 on purchase of e-two-wheelers to ensure that the cost of commuting comes close to that of petrol-driven two-wheelers. Electric two-wheeler taxis will be allowed to provide last-mile connectivity. For e-cabs, it suggests waiver of the registration fee and a cashback of Rs 10 for every ride to commuters.

The policy also talks about strengthening the infrastructure for battery charging to provide access within a three-kilometre range anywhere in Delhi.

TAGS
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2018 electric vehicles

Comments

