Home Nation

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh gives away his ancestral property worth crores to RSS

Singh, who throughout his career had been condemning RSS as communal, said that the Sangh was too big an organisation to be donated anything.

Published: 28th November 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

AmarSingh

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh .(Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former Samajwadi Party leader and unattached Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh has donated his ancestral property, worth crores, in Azamagarh to Sewa Bharti, an organisation affiliated to Rashtirya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

According to sources, the former general secretary of Samajwadi Party donated a part of his ancestral property worth around Rs 15 crore to Sewa Bharti. It includes his ancestral house, worth Rs 4 crore, and 10 bighas of land, worth Rs 10 crore in Tarwan village of Azamgarh district.

On his gesture of giving away his property to RSS, an organisation he had been condemning as communal throughout his political career, Singh said that the Sangh was too big an organisation to be donated anything. "By giving away my property in the memory of my late father to them, I have tried to make a contribution to their efforts to serve the society," he said while going to Jaunpur to attend an event, via Varanasi, on Wednesday.

Reacting to the allegation of some political parties that he was trying to carve his way into the saffron politics through RSS, Singh said that he did not find it worth to respond to such charges.

On the Ram temple issue, the leader said that those opposed to the temple should understand that it was not the question of temple as it already existed there in Ayodhya. "It is only about making it grand as the stature and grace of Lord Ram," he said.

Amar Singh, who hails from Azamagrah, has had an important role in the development of the district during the Mulayam regime. After parting ways from SP in 2010, Singh had launched Rashtriya Lok Manch to raise the demand of Purvanchal. He had fielded 360 party candidates in 2012 UP Assembly election but failed to secure a single seat. After failing to win even in Azamgarh, he withdrew from politics.

He rejoined SP in 2016 but was again expelled by Akhilesh Yadav, who toppled his father Maulayam from the post of party chief and took the reins on January 1, 2017.

Asked about the donation to the RSS, his brother Arvind Singh said he wasn't aware of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amar Singh Ancestral property RSS

Comments(5)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prakash
    Very good work done by Singh. I have personally seen the amount of work done by RSS in kerala and Ukhand during the natural calamity. I appreciate and fully support. Pray for your good health.
    22 hours ago reply

  • Divakar
    Why Indian express worried about Amar Singh's donation...and howcome his brother Aravind Singh will not know about it....and it is family matter..IE should mind it's business...only publish news don't pass judgement please..
    1 day ago reply

  • Jogarao
    Others who own more wealth than they and their family require can follow him. RSS is the only nationalist organisation striving to build a strong country on the basis of our ancient tradition and culture. It is the indication of patriotism.others who ignore this are traitors who destroy the humanity at the cost of India.
    1 day ago reply

    • Santosh
      There hospital or school should be constructed
      18 hours ago reply

  • Anil trivedi
    Sri amarasinh 's donation is used in needy society
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp